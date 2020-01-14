CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as tech retreats; Sino-U.S. trade deal in focus

(Adds details, updates prices)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as declines in the information technology sector after record highs offset gains in consumer and industrials stocks ahead of an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (14:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.52 points, or 0.01%, at 17,295.94.

* Markets were awaiting the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between Washington and Beijing on Wednesday, with the U.S. Treasury Department removing China’s currency manipulator tag as a display of goodwill.

* Technology stocks fell 0.6% from a record peak touched on Monday, with online services provider Shopify Inc being the biggest percentage loser in the sector.

** Consumer staples was among the best-performing sectors, led by gains in dairy products maker Saputo Inc , which rose after TD Securities upgraded the stock to “buy”.

* The financials sector gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector rose 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 100 issues were higher, while 122 issues declined for a 1.22-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.54 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Alacer Gold Corp, which jumped 2.4%, and Endeavour Mining, which rose 2.4%.

* Aphria Inc fell 8.0%, the most on the TSX, after it reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth Co.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 56 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 41.94 million shares. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aditya Soni)