CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as U.S. official's comment tampers trade talk optimism

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday as comments by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tempered early optimism on a trade deal between the United States and China.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.93 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,220.26.

* Ross told CNBC it was too early to judge where U.S.-china trade talks are headed, but added there is a fair chance the two countries will get to a trade deal. The world’s two largest economies are trying to meet a March 1 deadline to resolve their trade dispute.

* Six of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 0.7 percent rise in the industrials sector.

* The energy sector edged down 0.2 percent, while energy prices were mixed.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent per barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.4 percent.

* The heavyweight financials sector slipped 0.2 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.2 percent.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Majestic Silver Corp, which rose 3.3 percent and West Fraser Timber Co, which gained 2.1 percent.

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc fell 5.5 percent, the most on the TSX, after Wells Fargo moved to sidelines on retailer’s shares.

* The second biggest decliner was Rogers Communications Inc , down 2.9 percent, after reporting fourth quarter results.

* On the TSX, 130 issues were higher, while 89 issues declined for a 1.46-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with traded volume touching 11.45 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Green Organic Dutchman and Royal Nickel Corp.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume touching 19.11 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)