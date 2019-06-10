Market News
June 10, 2019 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat at open as losses in material shares offset energy gains

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Monday, as gains in energy companies were offset by losses in material stocks due to a drop in gold prices.

Gold prices fell from 14-month highs as risk appetite rose after the United States decided against its plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was up 4.32 points, or 0.02%, at 16,232.12.

Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below