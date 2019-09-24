CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures advance on U.S.-China trade hopes

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday on trade optimism after Washington said the United States and China would resume trade talk in two weeks.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.19% to 16,867.20 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.39%.

TOP STORIES

BlackBerry Ltd reported a loss for the second quarter, compared to a profit a year earlier, as the company spent heavily to integrate recently acquired Cylance into its suite of products.

German insurer Allianz, Nippon Life and MS&AD Insurance are vying with rivals to buy the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Britain’s Aviva in a deal likely to be worth up to $2.5 billion, sources said. Canada’s Sun Life Financial and Manulife Financial Corp are also among roughly half a dozen suitors for the businesses, said the people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as the talks are confidential.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Macquarie raises to neutral rating

Fission Uranium Corp: Eight capital raises target price to C$2.30 from C$2

Metro Inc: Scotiabank raises target price to C$63 from C$57.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,521.1; -0.19%

US crude: $57.95; -1.18%

Brent crude: $63.87; -1.39%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jul: Prior 0.2%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jul: Prior 4.8%

0900 Monthly home price index for Jul: Prior 275.6

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jul: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jul: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jul: Expected 2.2%; Prior 2.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep: Expected 133.5; Prior 135.1

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Sep: Prior 1

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Sep: Prior 6

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Sep: Prior 5

($1= C$1.32)