CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb as U.S.- China sign trade deal

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures rose on Thursday as the U.S. and China signed their Phase 1 trade deal, relieving market jitters after the 18-month trade conflict.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed up 0.36% to 17,415.17 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.28% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.41%.

TOP STORIES Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it expects full-year results to be lower than previously forecast, hurt partly by challenging rail projects. Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday said it expects lower vehicle sales in 2020, hurt by a stronger dollar, the sale of its fluid pressure and controls business and lower light-vehicle output in Europe. Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday it expects fourth-quarter gold production to be higher than the third quarter, benefiting from strong output from its Turquoise Ridge gold mine in Nevada.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Computer Modelling Group Ltd: RBC assumes with sector perform rating and target price of C$8.50

Evertz Technologies Ltd: RBC assumes with sector perform rating and target price of C$19

Imperial Oil Ltd: Citigroup raises target price to C$31 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1555.5; rose 0.1%

US crude: $57.82; rose 0.02%

Brent crude: $64.17; rose 0.27%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Dec: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Export prices mm for Dec: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Import prices yy for Dec: Prior -1.3%

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 216,000; Prior 214,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 224,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.720 mln; Prior 1.803 mln

0830 (approx.) Philly Fed Business Index for Jan: Expected 3.8; Prior 0.3

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Retail sales mm for Dec: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Dec: Prior 0.0%

0830 Retail control for Dec: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.1%

0830 (approx.) Retail sales YoY for Dec: Prior 3.35%

1000 Business inventories mm for Nov: Expected -0.1%; Prior 0.2%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Nov: Prior -0.2%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jan: Expected 75; Prior 76

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)