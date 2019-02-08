CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip amid Sino-U.S. trade row

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday, as trade tensions between the United States and China remained unresolved, slowing global economic growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Employment data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed down 8.95 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,703.36.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.56 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.57 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.82 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BCE Inc: RBC raises target price to C$60 from C$59.

Intact Financial Corp: KBW raises target price to C$112 from C$110.

Saputo Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$44 from C$43.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1313.1; +0.11 percent

US crude: $52.33; - 0.59 percent

Brent crude: $61.69; +0.1 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Wholesale inventory, R MM for Dec: Expected 0.4 pct

1000 Wholesal sales mm for Dec: Prior -0.6 pct

