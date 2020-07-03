CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes

July 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 0.69% to 15,622.40 on Thursday.
U.S. markets were closed on the occasion of Independence Day.
Canada’s Supreme Court removed an obstacle to the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline on Thursday, dismissing an appeal of a lower court decision that had backed Ottawa’s approval of the project.
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1787.4; -0.15%
US crude: $40.14; -1.25%
Brent crude: $42.62; -1.21%
