CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes

July 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 0.69% to 15,622.40 on Thursday.

U.S. markets were closed on the occasion of Independence Day.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Supreme Court removed an obstacle to the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline on Thursday, dismissing an appeal of a lower court decision that had backed Ottawa’s approval of the project.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1787.4; -0.15%

US crude: $40.14; -1.25%

Brent crude: $42.62; -1.21%

($1= C$1.36)