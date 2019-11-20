CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate again

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were lower on Wednesday, as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalated after China condemned U.S. Senate measures on Hong Kong.

The U.S. senate angered China by passing a bill requiring annual certification of Hong Kong’s autonomy and warning Beijing against violently suppressing protesters. China demanded that the United States stop interfering in its internal affairs and said it would retaliate.

U.S. President Donald Trump also threatened to up tariffs on Chinese goods if a trade deal was not reached soon.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Canada’s inflation data for October is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.08% to 17,011.40 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.37%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday and insiders say he may well move Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland into a new job and ask her to prevent a national unity crisis.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday conditioned her support for a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal on better enforcement of its labor provisions, defying pressure by the Trump administration to get the deal done quickly.

