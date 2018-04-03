CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip on trade war worries

April 3 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday, in tandem with global equity markets, on lingering concerns over a trade war.

World markets also battled to regain their poise after another round of tech and trade war worries had clobbered shares, although Wall Street was poised to stem its losses.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were rose 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were 0.56 percent higher.

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, led by energy and financial shares, as oil prices tumbled and on trade-war concerns. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

The United States, Mexico and Canada have made significant advances on reworking the NAFTA trade deal and ministers will meet in the coming days to determine the scope to agree on the basics of a deal, Mexico’s economy minister said on Monday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,340.8; -0.34 pct

US crude: $63.07; 0.10 pct

Brent crude: $67.65; 0.01 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6807; 1.39 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Husky Energy Inc: RBC raises target price to C$20 from C$19

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Mar: Prior 770.2

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Mar: Prior 54.5

1530 Domestic car sales for Mar: Expected 4.20 mln; Prior 4.13 mln

1530 Total vehicle sales for Mar: Expected 16.90 mln; Prior 17.08 mln

1530 Domestic truck sales for Mar: Expected 9.10 mln; Prior 9.08 mln

1530 All car sales for Mar: Prior 5.72 mln

1530 All truck sales for Mar: Prior 11.35 mln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.29) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza) )