CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip on U.S.-China trade tensions

May 28 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, as investor worries over U.S.-China trade dispute remained high.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 116.62 points, or 0.72%, to 16,346.66 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.08%.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, missed analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit, as a jump in provisions for bad loans and non-interest expenses offset gains from its international banking division.

The Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday that its public drug plan will switch as many as 20,400 patients from three branded biologic drugs to cheap near-copies called biosimilars, saving an estimated C$96.6 million over three years.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$12 from C$23

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1283.1; -0.04%

US crude: $59.16; +0.90%

Brent crude: $70.35; +0.34%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Mar: Prior 0.3%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Mar: Prior 4.9%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Mar: Prior 272.8

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Mar: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Mar: Prior 0.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Mar: Expected 2.8%; Prior 3.0%

1000 Consumer Confidence for May: Expected 130; Prior 129.2

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior 2

