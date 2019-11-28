CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down amid trade uncertainties

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Thursday, as a U.S. bill backing Hong Kong’s protest became law, adding to uncertainties surrounding an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation which supported the Hong Kong protesters, despite angry objections from Beijing.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed 0.38% higher at 17,100.57 on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES

TMX Group is looking into allegations about the past conduct of its chief executive officer, Lou Eccleston, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said in a statement.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Nova Scotia: RBC cuts target price to C$78 from C$80

Calian Group Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$45 from C$40

Linamar Corp: Scotiabank raises target price to C$66 from C$60

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1459.7; +0.12 percent

US crude: $57.94; -0.29 percent

Brent crude: $63.88; -0.28 percent

