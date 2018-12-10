CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as oil prices slip

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, as crude oil prices fell and in line with lower global equities markets.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.33 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s housing starts and building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 141.87 points, or 0.95 percent, to 14,795.13 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cronos Group Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$17 from C$9, citing significant injection of cash from Altria’s C$2.4 billion investment.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1247.5; -0.06 percent

US crude: $51.83; -1.48 percent

Brent crude: $60.92; -1.22 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Nov: Prior 110.7

1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Prior 7.009 mln

($1= C$1.33)