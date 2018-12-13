CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as oil prices slip

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as oil prices fell, under pressure from high global inventories and a smaller-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.17 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s new home prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 115.23 points, or 0.79 percent, to 14,783.06 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.

TOP STORY

Barrick Gold Corp has made progress in talks with the Tanzanian government to resolve a nearly 2-year-long tax dispute, but it is premature to say a deal has been reached, a person familiar in the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Acadian Timber Corp: CIBC cuts price target to C$17 from C$20

Hudbay Minerals Inc: RBC cuts rating to “sector perform” from “outperform”

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1242; -0.33 percent

US crude: $50.53; -1.21 percent

Brent crude: $59.53; -1.03 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Nov: Expected -0.9 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Nov: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 225,000; Prior 231,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 228,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.650 mln; Prior 1.631 mln

