CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as traders assess new NAFTA deal

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Monday, with investors assessing the reworked deal that the United States and Canada clinched at the last minute to save NAFTA as a trilateral pact with Mexico.

The deal, announced on Sunday, helped preserve the nearly quarter-century old, $1.2 trillion open-trade zone among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.26 percent at 6.55 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX .GSPTSE fell 131.48 points, or 0.81 percent, to 16,073.14 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.8 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.74 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire rival MEG Energy Corp in a deal valued at C$6.4 billion, including debt.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to C$17 from C$18

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

US crude: $73.43; +0.25 pct

Brent crude: $83; +0.33 pct

Spot gold: $1,185.5; -0.52 pct GOL/

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Sep: Prior 55.6

1000 Construction spending mm for Aug: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 60.3; Prior 61.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Sep: Expected 71.3; Prior 72.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 58.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 65.1

