CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on crude inventory build up

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, after U.S. industry data showed a surprise build-up in crude inventories.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200GMT).

Inflation data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index closed up 0.11% at 17,075.20 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.06%.

TOP STORIES

Endeavour Mining will not share information vital to assessing its value until an extension to a deadline for making an offer for Centamin is agreed, London-listed Centamin said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$22 from C$21.

Endeavour Mining Corp: Berenberg cuts price target to C$28 from C$29.1.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $18.75 from $15.75.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,127.7; -0.03%

US crude: $46.39; -0.74%

Brent crude: $49.85; -0.41%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)