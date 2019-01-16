CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on falling oil prices

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, as oil prices slipped on concerns over slowing global economic growth.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index edged down 0.21 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 70.75 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,046.28, on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were marginally up 0.04 percent.

TOP STORIES

Global automobile and auto parts makers, which want to capitalize on electric and autonomous vehicles, need to cut back investments and forge more partnerships instead, Don Walker, chief executive of Magna International, said on Tuesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Metro Inc: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$49 from C$46.

Tourmaline Oil Corp: Raymond James raises price target to C$27.5 from C$24.5.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,288.9; +0.04 percent

US crude: $51.77; -0.65 percent

Brent crude: $60.46; -0.3 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Dec: Expected -1.3 pct; Prior -1.6 pct.

0830 Export prices mm for Dec: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior -0.9 pct.

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jan : Expected 56; Prior 56.

Canadian markets directory. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)