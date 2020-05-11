CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on fears of second coronavirus wave

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures ticked lower on Monday amid renewed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, as some countries reported a new wave of infections.

New coronavirus infections are accelerating in Germany only days after it loosened social restrictions, stoking fears that the pandemic could again slip out of control. South Korea also warned of a second wave of the virus on Sunday.

Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.9% higher at 14,966.56 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.58% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.63% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.25%.

TOP STORIES

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose 2.2% to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the outbreak started, official public health agency data showed.

Canadian precious metals producer SSR Mining said on Monday it would acquire Alacer Gold in an all-stock deal valued at C$2.41 billion to create a diversified gold producer.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Constellation Software: National Bank of Canada ups target price to C$1,400 from C$1,300

Profound Medical Corp: Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$21 from C$20

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$37

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1701.2; -0.74%

US crude: $24.29; -1.82%

Brent crude: $30.23; -2.39%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for April: Prior 60.39

