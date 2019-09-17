CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on lower crude prices

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were lower on Tuesday after oil prices pulled back from previous session gains.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on manufacturing sales for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.41% to 16,751.31 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.27%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Lightspeed POS: JP Morgan rolls forward Dec 2020 price target of C$41

WSP Global Inc: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$84 from C$79

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,499.6; -0.35%

US crude: $61.65; -1.99%

Brent crude: $67.74; -1.85%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0915 Industrial production mm for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.2%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Aug: Expected 77.6%; Prior 77.5%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.4%

0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for Aug: Prior 0.48%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Sep: Expected 66; Prior 66

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)