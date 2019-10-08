CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on U.S-China trade angst

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as trade tensions between the United States and China heightened after Washington blacklisted more Chinese companies ahead of high-level talks in Washington this week.

The U.S. government widened its trade blacklist on Monday to include some of China’s top artificial intelligence startups, including video surveillance firm Hikvision and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology .

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on housing starts and building permits are due at 0815 a.m. ET and 0830 a.m. ET respectively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed 0.17% lower to 16,421.82 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.7% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.73%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd: CIBC cuts target price to C$327 from C$345

Imperial Oil Ltd: Citigroup cuts price target to C$30 from C$36

Suncor Energy Inc: Citigroup cuts price target to C$47 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1506.7; rose 0.4 percent

US crude: $52.17; fell 1.1 percent

Brent crude: $57.78; fell 0.98 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Sep: Prior 103.1

0830 PPI final demand yy for Sep: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.8%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Sep: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy yy for Sep: Expected 2.3%; Prior 2.3%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport yy for Sep: Prior 1.9%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport mm for Sep: Prior 0.4%

($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)