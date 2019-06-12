CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dragged down by plunging oil prices

June 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices plunged on weaker demand outlook and a rise in U.S. crude inventories.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 0.20 % to 16,248.76 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.34%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: RBC cuts target price to C$6 from C$6.50

Parex Resources Inc: GMP raises price target to C$32 from C$31

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1336.5; +0.62%

US crude: $52; -2.38%

Brent crude: $60.96; -2.14%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for May: Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.1%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for May: Expected 256.195; Prior 255.548

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for May: Prior 261.74

0830 CPI mm, SA for May: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.3%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for May: Expected 1.9%; Prior 2.0%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for May: Expected 0.1%; Prior -0.4%

0830 CPI mm NSA for May: Prior 0.530%

0830 CPI Index SA for May: Prior 254.96

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for May: Prior 0.2%

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Jun: Prior 62.57

1400 Federal budget for May: Expected -$185.50 bln; Prior $160.00 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)