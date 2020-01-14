CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop ahead of Phase 1 U.S-China trade deal

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious before the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal is signed on Wednesday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed up 0.34% at 17,293.42 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.13%

Endeavour Mining abandoned its 1.47 billion pound pursuit of Centamin, saying it did not receive sufficient information on the Egypt-based miner’s assets during an assessment.

Canfor Corp: RBC raises rating to outperform from sector perform

Conifex Timber Inc: RBC raises rating to outperform from sector perform

Husky Energy Inc: Canacccord Genuity cuts rating to sell from hold

Gold futures: $1543.6; fell 0.45%

US crude: $58.46; rose 0.65%

Brent crude: $64.7; rose 0.78%

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Dec: Prior 104.70

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.2%; prior 0.2%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 2.3%; prior 2.3%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 257.165; prior 257.208

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Dec: Prior 265.62

0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.3%; prior 0.3%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 2.3%; prior 2.1%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: prior 0%

0830 (approx) CPI mm NSA for Dec: Prior -0.05%

0830 (approx) CPI Index SA for Dec: Prior 257.940

