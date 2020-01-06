CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop amid rising Middle East tensions

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Monday as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general on Friday.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data on producer prices for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed down 0.20% to 17,066.12 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.62% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.67%.
Hudson’s Bay Co: Scotiabank raises target price to C$11 from C$10.30
CAE INC: RBC resumes coverage with outperform rating and price target of C$39
Onex Corp: BMO raises target price to C$100 from C$95
Celestica INC: PI financial raises target prices to C$12.30 from C$8.80
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1580.90; rose 1.84%
US crude: $63.84; rose 1.25%
Brent crude: $69.68; rose 1.57%
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 52.2
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 52.2
Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli