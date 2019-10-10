CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures ease ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index futures edged lower on Thursday, ahead of U.S.-China trade talks starting later in the day.
Top trade negotiators of the two countries were set to meet for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war as new irritants threatened hopes for progress.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.16% at 7:10 a.m. ET.
New Housing Price Index for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed 0.53% higher at 16,379.87 on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15%.
Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp said appointed Constellation Brands Inc Chief Financial Officer David Klein as the new chair of its board.
Enbridge Inc: Scotiabank raises target price to C$55.00 from C$52.00
NFI Group Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$41
Suncor Energy Inc: Evercore ISI cuts target price to C$45 from C$50
COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1506.9; fell 0.13 percent
US crude: $52.75; rose 0.3 percent
Brent crude: $58.41; rose 0.15 percent
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 2.4%; Prior 2.4%
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 256.859; Prior 256.558
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 264.25
0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.7%
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.5%; Prior
0830 CPI mm NSA for Sep: Prior -0.010%
0830 CPI Index SA for Sep: Prior 256.300
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 219,000; Prior 219,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 212,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.653 mln; Prior
.651 mln
1100 Cleveland Fed CPI for Sep: Prior 0.2%
