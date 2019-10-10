CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures ease ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main index futures edged lower on Thursday, ahead of U.S.-China trade talks starting later in the day.

Top trade negotiators of the two countries were set to meet for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war as new irritants threatened hopes for progress.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.16% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

New Housing Price Index for August is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed 0.53% higher at 16,379.87 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.15%.

TOP STORIES

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp said appointed Constellation Brands Inc Chief Financial Officer David Klein as the new chair of its board.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Enbridge Inc: Scotiabank raises target price to C$55.00 from C$52.00

NFI Group Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$41

Suncor Energy Inc: Evercore ISI cuts target price to C$45 from C$50

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1506.9; fell 0.13 percent

US crude: $52.75; rose 0.3 percent

Brent crude: $58.41; rose 0.15 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 2.4%; Prior 2.4%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 256.859; Prior 256.558

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 264.25

0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.7%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.5%; Prior

.6%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Sep: Prior -0.010%

0830 CPI Index SA for Sep: Prior 256.300

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 219,000; Prior 219,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 212,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.653 mln; Prior

.651 mln

1100 Cleveland Fed CPI for Sep: Prior 0.2%

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)