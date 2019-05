CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

May 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were higher on Friday, ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs data.

U.S. employment figures are due at 0830 a.m. ET, which are forecast to show that 185,000 net new jobs were added in April and the unemployment rate at a steady 3.8 percent.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.32 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 91.87 points, or 0.56 percent, to 16,410.88 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.48 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cronos Group Inc: Jefferies cuts price target to C$15 from C$17

Manulife Financial Corp: Eight Capital raises price target to C$30 from C$28

Rogers Sugar Inc: Desjardins cuts price target to C$6 from C$6.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,271; -0.08 percent

US crude: $61.77; -0.06 percent

Brent crude: $70.46; -0.41 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr: Expected 185,000; Prior 196,000

0830 Private payrolls for Apr: Expected 180,000; Prior 182,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr: Expected 10,000; Prior -6,000

0830 Government payrolls for Apr: Prior 14,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 3.8 pct; Prior 3.8 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Apr: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior 3.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Apr: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Apr: Prior 63 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Apr: Prior 7.3 pct

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Mar: Prior -80.39 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Mar: Prior 1 pct

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Apr: Prior 52.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Apr: Prior 52.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 57; Prior 56.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Apr: Expected 58.8; Prior 57.4

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Prior 55.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 59

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Apr: Prior 58.7

Canadian markets directory ($1=C$1.35) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)