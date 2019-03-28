CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher amid trade optimism

March 28 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as U.S. and China made progress in trade talks, but gains were capped by persisting global growth concerns.
U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the United States and China had made progress in all areas in trade talks.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 22.63 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,132.53.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent.
Chemicals group Johnson Matthey has secured a site in Poland to produce ultra-high energy battery materials and signed a 10-year supply deal with Canada’s Nemaska Lithium as it seeks to grow its exposure to the electric vehicle market.
Valener Inc: Desjardins revises rating to tender from hold
AGF Management Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$6 from C$6.50
Emera Inc: RBC raises price target to C$56 from C$53
COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1307.7; -0.47 percent
US crude: $59.04; -0.62 percent
Brent crude: $67.39; -0.65 percent
0830 GDP final for Q4: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.6 pct
0830 GDP sales final for Q4: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.5 pct
0830 GDP cons spending final for Q4: Prior 2.8 pct
0830 GDP deflator final for Q4: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 2.0 pct
0830 Core PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.7 pct
0830 PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 1.5 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 225,000; Prior 221,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 225,000
0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1,750 mln; Prior 1,750 mln
1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 103.2
1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 4.6 pct
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Prior -4
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior 1
