CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher amid trade optimism

March 28 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as U.S. and China made progress in trade talks, but gains were capped by persisting global growth concerns.

U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the United States and China had made progress in all areas in trade talks.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.11 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 22.63 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,132.53.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent.

TOP STORIES

Chemicals group Johnson Matthey has secured a site in Poland to produce ultra-high energy battery materials and signed a 10-year supply deal with Canada’s Nemaska Lithium as it seeks to grow its exposure to the electric vehicle market.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Valener Inc: Desjardins revises rating to tender from hold

AGF Management Ltd: CIBC cuts price target to C$6 from C$6.50

Emera Inc: RBC raises price target to C$56 from C$53

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1307.7; -0.47 percent

US crude: $59.04; -0.62 percent

Brent crude: $67.39; -0.65 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 GDP final for Q4: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior 2.6 pct

0830 GDP sales final for Q4: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q4: Prior 2.8 pct

0830 GDP deflator final for Q4: Expected 1.8 pct; Prior 2.0 pct

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 PCE prices final for Q4: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 1.5 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 225,000; Prior 221,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 225,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1,750 mln; Prior 1,750 mln

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 103.2

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 4.6 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Prior -4

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior 1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Avina Ajit in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)