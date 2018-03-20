CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher as oil prices rise

March 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday, benefiting from gains in energy shares due to a rise in oil prices.

Oil rose to its highest level so far this month, lifted by tension in the Middle East and the possibility of further falls in Venezuelan output.

Investor focus will shift to the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting set to begin later in the day.

At 7:15 a.m. ET, June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent. Wholesale trade data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday to a 10-day low, pressured by a nearly 2 percent drop in energy shares, while technology stocks lost ground as a plunge in Facebook shares weighed on investor sentiment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent.

TOP STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be “enthusiastic” about coming to an agreement on NAFTA, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday amid signs the pace of talks is accelerating.

A U.S. judge on Monday rejected BlackBerry Ltd’s request to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it inflated its stock price and defrauded shareholders by painting a misleadingly positive picture of sales prospects for its BlackBerry 10 smartphones.

Canada’s Capstone Mining said on Monday a worker died at its Cozamin mine in Mexico while working on an underground voltage regulator.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$6.50 from C$5.50

Gibson Energy Inc: CIBC raises rating from underperformer to neutral

Seven Generations Energy Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$24 from C$22

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,316.8; was unchanged 0 pct

U.S. crude: $62.76; +1.13 pct

Brent crude: $66.86; +1.23 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6,813.5; -0.59 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

No major economic events are scheduled.

