CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower as coronavirus resurgence fears linger

May 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures inched lower on Tuesday as investors feared a COVID-19 resurgence in some countries, though the losses were limited by higher oil prices.

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus cases after Germany, relatively successful in slowing the outbreak, reported that infections had accelerated again after the first tentative steps to ease the lockdown in the country.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.91% to 15,103.22 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18%.

TOP STORIES

Alstom plans to stick to the terms of its previously agreed rail deal with Bombardier, Chairman and Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge told a conference call on Tuesday.

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Tim Hortons China said Tuesday it received an investment from Chinese tech giant Tencent, as the Canadian coffee brewer seeks to expand in the Chinese market.

Fried chicken chain Popeyes, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc, is forging ahead with the opening of its first outlet in China despite the coronavirus outbreak and plans to set up “a few more” by the end of the year in several Chinese cities, its executives said on Tuesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BRP Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

Pinnacle Renewable Energy: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform from outperform

TCP Energy Corp: Jefferies initiates coverage with hold rating, C$68 target price

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1706.6; +0.51%

US crude: $25.48; +5.55%

Brent crude: $30.51; +2.97%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Mar: Prior 96.40

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected -0.2%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 1.7%; Prior 2.1%

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 266.80

0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected -0.8%; Prior -0.4%

0830 (approx.) CPI mm NSA for Apr: Prior -0.220%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 0.4%; Prior 1.5%

0830 (approx.) CPI Index SA for Apr: Prior 257.950

0830 CPI Index NSA for Apr: Expected 256.449; Prior 258.115

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior 0.2%

1100 (approx.) Cleveland Fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2%

1400 Federal budget for Apr: Expected -$747.50 bln; Prior -$119.00 bln

