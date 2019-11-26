CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower as investors remain cautious on trade deal

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as investors awaited concrete signs of any progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

China said on Tuesday top trade negotiators from both countries had reached a consensus on “resolving relevant problems” on a phone call, but gave no indication about the timing of a deal.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET or 12:00 pm GMT.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.46% to 17,032.86 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.02%.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, posted a 1.6% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, aided by modest growth in domestic and international banking units against the backdrop of slowing economic growth.

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc sweetened an approach for Caltex Australia with a A$8.61 billion ($5.8 billion) offer, a day after Caltex said it could carve out some of its convenience shop sites.

Australia’s Evolution Mining Ltd on Tuesday agreed to buy Canadian gold mining complex Red Lake from Newmont Goldcorp Corp for $375 million in cash.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc: BMO raises rating to outperform from marketperform

Bank of Nova Scotia: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$77 from C$74

CI Financial Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$25 from C$23.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1457.5; +0.04%

US crude: $58.07; +0.1%

Brent crude: $63.67; +0.03%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0800 (approx.) Building permits number for Oct: Prior 1.461 mln

0800 (approx.) Building permits R change mm for Oct: Prior 5.0%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Oct: Prior -$70.55 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Oct: Prior -0.4%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Oct: Prior 0.2%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for Sep: Prior 0.2%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for Sep: Prior 4.6%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for Sep: Prior 277.4

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.2%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Sep: Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Sep: Expected 2.1%; Prior 2.0%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Nov: Expected 127.0; Prior 125.9

1000 New home sales-units for Oct: Expected 0.709 mln; Prior 0.701 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Oct: Expected 1.1%; Prior -0.7%

1000 (approx.) Rich Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior 8

1000 (approx.) Rich Fed, Services Index for Nov: Prior 24

1000 (approx.) Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Nov: Prior 4

1030 (approx.) Texas Service Sector Outlook for Nov: Prior 1.8

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Nov: Prior 15.4

