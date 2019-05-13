CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower on trade deal uncertainties

May 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index pointed to a lower opening on Monday, as the United States and China appeared to be at a deadlock over trade negotiations.

In the talks between the world’s two largest economies, Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any “bitter fruit” that harmed its interests.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.77% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 24.20 points, or 0.15%, to 16,297.55 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.65%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Emera Inc: RBC raises target price to C$59 from C$56

GDI Integrated Facility Services: CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$24

Hardwoods Distribution Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$15.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,284.3; -0.24%

US crude: $62.46; +1.3%

Brent crude: $71.68; +1.53%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)