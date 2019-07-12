CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower on trade war worries

July 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures edged lower on Friday, over concerns about the Sino-U.S. trade war, while higher oil prices limited losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers as the world’s two largest economies work to resolve a trade dispute.

Oil prices hovered near six-week highs and was on track for a weekly gain as U.S. oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half their output because of a tropical storm and as tensions continued to simmer in the Middle East.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index edged down 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 35.39 points, or 0.21 percent, to 16,527.90 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.28%.

Canada-based medical cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc said it suspended sales of cannabis products after the federal health regulator found the company sold marijuana produced in unlicensed facilities.

Alaris Royalty Corp: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

Parkland Fuel Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$49.5 from C$48

Theratechnologies Inc: National Bank of Canada cuts rating to sector perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,409.4; +0.25%

US crude: $60.33; +0.22%

Brent crude: $66.77; +0.38%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI final demand yy for Jun: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.8%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Jun: Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.1%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Jun: Expected 2.2%; Prior 2.3%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Jun: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jun: Prior 2.3%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jun: Prior 0.4%

