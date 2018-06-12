CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up after U.S.-North Korea summit

June 12 (Reuters) - Stock futures were set to open slightly higher for Canada’s main stock index on Tuesday after a historic U.S.-North Korea summit and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for its old enemy.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 0.37 percent to 16,263.29 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures slipped 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a good relationship with Justin Trudeau just days after blasting the Canadian prime minister and other U.S. allies over trade.

Canada’s biggest pipeline operator, Enbridge Inc, said on Monday it was taking steps to address complaints from oil shipper BP PLC about abrupt changes it made in allocating space on its Mainline system.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aritzia Inc: BMO starts with outperform rating; price target C$19

Mullen Group Ltd: IA Securities raises target price to C$18.25 from C$18

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd: IA Securities raises to strong buy from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1301.5; -0.13 pct

U.S. crude: $65.94; -0.24 pct

Brent crude: $76.06; -0.52 pct

LME 3-month copper: $7210.5; -0.61 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for May: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

0830 CPI index, NSA for May: Expected 251.557; Prior 250.546

0830 Core CPI index, SA for May: Prior 256.45

0830 CPI mm, SA for May: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for May: Expected 2.7 pct; Prior 2.5 pct

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for May: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for May: Prior 0.2 pct

1400 Federal budget for May: Expected -$144.00 bln; Prior $214.00 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)