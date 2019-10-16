CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up ahead of inflation report

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data scheduled later in the day.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Canada’s inflation data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show annual inflation rate rose to 2.1% in September.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rose 0.02% to 16,418.39 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.3%.
Aphria Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7
Gildan Activewear Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$55 from C$54
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1481; +0.09%
US crude: $52.86; +0.09%
Brent crude: $58.65; -0.15%
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.0%
0830 Retail sales mm for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%
0830 Retail ex-gas/autos for Sep: Prior 0.1%
0830 Retail control for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%
0830 Retail sales yoy for Sep: Prior 4.14%
1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%
1000 Retail inventories ex-auto R for Aug: Prior 0.0%
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 68; Prior 68
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)