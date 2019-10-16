CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up ahead of inflation report

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data scheduled later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s inflation data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show annual inflation rate rose to 2.1% in September.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rose 0.02% to 16,418.39 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.3%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aphria Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7

Gildan Activewear Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$55 from C$54

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1481; +0.09%

US crude: $52.86; +0.09%

Brent crude: $58.65; -0.15%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Retail sales mm for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Retail ex-gas/autos for Sep: Prior 0.1%

0830 Retail control for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail sales yoy for Sep: Prior 4.14%

1000 Business inventories mm for Aug: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto R for Aug: Prior 0.0%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 68; Prior 68

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)