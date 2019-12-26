CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up as oil prices rise

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures inched up on Thursday, supported by oil prices after a report showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week.

The American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry group, said late on Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks fell by 7.9 million barrels last week, much more than the decline forecast by analysts.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX index ended 0.30% higher at 17,180.15 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.12%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,505.1; +0.3%

US crude: $61.28; +0.28%

Brent crude: $67.45; +0.37%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 224,000; Prior 234,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 225,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Prior 1.722 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Nidhi C Sai in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)