CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up but growth concerns limit gains

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, but gains were kept in check by fears around global economic growth.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its world GDP forecasts for the first time in two years and slashed expectations for emerging markets for 2019.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Building permits data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 92.12 points, or 0.58 percent, to 15,854.05 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent.

TOP STORIES

Parkland Fuel Corp, a Canada-based marketer of petroleum products, said it would buy a 75 percent stake in privately held SOL Investments Ltd and its units for C$1.57 billion.

A natural gas transmission pipeline ruptured in a rural area north of Prince George in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday, prompting precautionary evacuations, pipeline owner and operator Enbridge said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Frontera Energy Corp: Eight Capital cuts target price to C$24.50 from C$26.50

Parkland Fuel Corp: Desjardins raises target price to C$47 from C$46

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1189.7; +0.08 percent

US crude: $74.81; -0.2 percent

Brent crude: $84.81; -0.22 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 PPI final demand yy for Sep: Expected 2.8 pct; Prior 2.8 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Sep: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 2.3 pct

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Sep: Prior 2.9 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Sep: Prior 0.1 pct

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Aug: Expected 0.8 pct;

Prior 0.8 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Oct: Prior 62.77

Canadian markets directory (1$ = C$1.30) (Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)