CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on higher gold prices

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index inched up on Tuesday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global growth concerns.

Gold prices recovered to over $1,500 an ounce, following the previous session’s steep fall.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.13% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s manufacturing sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 154.26 points, or 0.96 percent, at 16,304.05 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.06%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1507; +0.33 percent

US crude: $56.16; -0.46 percent

Brent crude: $59.65; -0.35 percent

