CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall after Trump hints at delay in U.S.-China trade deal

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had no deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China, adding it could come after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.38% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.34% at 16,981.47 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.37% at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.39%.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Montreal beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its domestic personal and commercial banking unit.

British gold miner Centamin Plc on Tuesday rejected a 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) all-stock takeover proposal from Canada’s Endeavour Mining Corp, saying it did not offer enough value to Centamin shareholders.

Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc’s unsolicited bid for Hudson’s Bay Co is not “superior” to an agreed upon deal with a consortium led by its executive chairman, the Canadian retailer’s special committee said on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Continental Gold Inc: BMO cuts target price to C$5.5 from C$8.5

Roots Corp: BMO cuts target price to C$3 from C$4

Semafo Inc: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$5 from C$6.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1472.2; +0.4%

US crude: $56.01; +0.09%

Brent crude: $60.94; +0.03%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Nov: Prior 874.3

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Nov: Prior 47.7

