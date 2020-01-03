CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as Middle East tensions rise

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures dropped on Friday amid tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.
Iran threatened to hit back hard after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.84% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed up 0.21% at 17,099.95 on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.21% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.5%.
Air Canada: Cowen and Company cuts rating to “market perform” from “outperform”
Park Lawn Corp: CIBC raises price target to C$34 from C$30
Canopy Growth Corp: Jefferies cuts price target to C$21 from C$25
COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1551.8; rose 1.55%
US crude: $63.62; rose 3.99%
Brent crude: $68.97; rose 4.11%
0945 ISM-New York Index for Dec: Prior 874.5
0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Dec: Prior 50.4
1000 Construction spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.8%
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 49.0; Prior 48.1
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 47.5; Prior 46.7
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 46.6
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 47.2
$1= C$1.30 Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel