CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as Middle East tensions rise

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures dropped on Friday amid tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran threatened to hit back hard after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.84% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed up 0.21% at 17,099.95 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.21% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.5%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Air Canada: Cowen and Company cuts rating to “market perform” from “outperform”

Park Lawn Corp: CIBC raises price target to C$34 from C$30

Canopy Growth Corp: Jefferies cuts price target to C$21 from C$25

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1551.8; rose 1.55%

US crude: $63.62; rose 3.99%

Brent crude: $68.97; rose 4.11%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Dec: Prior 874.5

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Dec: Prior 50.4

1000 Construction spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.8%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 49.0; Prior 48.1

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 47.5; Prior 46.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 46.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 47.2

