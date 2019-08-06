CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as sentiment remains shaky

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, as investors returned after an extended weekend amid a fragile mood in global markets.

Canadian markets were closed for Civic Holiday on Monday, when global markets tumbled following an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war that also crushed any lingering hopes for a quick resolution of the dispute.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 2.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, even as the rout in global markets eased after China kept the yuan on a leash.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 105.38 points, or 0.64%, to 16,271.66 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.75% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.8% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.91%.

TOP STORIES

Australia’s Aveo Group said Brookfield Asset Management Inc had offered A$1.27 billion ($861.6 million) in cash to acquire the retirement-home operator.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cineplex Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$31 from C$32

Hudbay Minerals Inc: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$8.75 from C$11.50

Telus Corp: Desjardins cuts target price to C$55.50 from C$56.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1467.1; -0.04 percent

US crude: $54.84; +0.27 percent

Brent crude: $59.82; +0.02 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for June: Expected 7.317 mln; Prior 7.323 mln

Canadian markets directory ($1=C$1.32) ($1 = 1.47 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)