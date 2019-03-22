CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower crude prices

March 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index traded lower on Friday, as oil prices dropped on concerns over a slowdown in global economic growth.

A contraction in German manufacturing in March, the third straight month, stoked worries prompted by Fed’s dovish turn on Wednesday, leading to broad losses in European stocks.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.48 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales data are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.03 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 16,244.59 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.41 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures edged down 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.37 percent.

Paulson & Co Inc will not support Newmont Mining Corp’s planned $10 billion takeover of rival Goldcorp Inc as the premium offered is unjustified, the investor said in a letter on Thursday.

Aritzia Inc: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $23 from C$21

Boyd Group Income Fund: CIBC raises price target to C$161 from C$132

Mosaic Capital Corp: Desjardins raises price target to C$5.25 from C$5

Gold futures: $1,313.2; +0.45 pct

US crude: $59.51; -0.82 pct

Brent crude: $67.15; -1.05 pct

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Mar: Prior 55.5

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Mar: Expected 53.6; Prior 53.0

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar: Expected 56.0; Prior 56.0

1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 5.10 mln; Prior 4.94 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected 2.2 pct; Prior -1.2 pct

1000 Wholesale inventory (y), R mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jan: Prior -1.00 pct

1400 Federal budget for Feb: Expected -$227.00 bln; Prior $9.00 bln

