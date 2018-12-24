CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower oil prices

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main index edged down on Monday, as oil prices slipped on concern about the outlook for demand amid global economic slowdown.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.12 percent at 7:11 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 1.46 percent, to 13,935.44 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.64 percent at 7:19 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.55 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent.

TOP STORY

China accused Britain and the European Union of hypocrisy on Monday for expressing concern about China’s detention of two Canadian citizens, saying they had double standards for not mentioning a senior Chinese executive arrested in Canada.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Gogold Resources Inc: H.C. Wainwright cuts target price to C$0.90 from C$1.20

Nexgen Energy Ltd: Raymond James cuts target price to C$5.25 from C$5.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:19 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1260.6; rose 0.48 percent

US crude: $44.76; fell 1.82 percent

Brent crude: $53.31; fell 0.95 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior 0.24

($1 = C$1.36)