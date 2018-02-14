CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower oil prices

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday, as oil prices fell pressured by rising U.S. crude production.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Canada’s main stock index fell modestly on Tuesday, pausing after racking up a hefty gain in the previous session, as industrial and energy shares fell along with the price of oil.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.44 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.46 percent.
Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd, the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, reported an in-line fourth-quarter adjusted profit as lower operating costs helped offset a fall in sales of metallurgical coal.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd: Berenberg cuts price target to C$18 from C$19
Inter Pipeline Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$28 from C$30
Keyera Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$43 from C$46
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1334.4; +0.47 pct
US crude: $58.79; -0.68 pct
Brent crude: $62.51; -0.33 pct
LME 3-month copper: $7014; +0.37 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.8 pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jan: Expected 247.604; Prior 246.524
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jan: Prior 254.40
0830 CPI mm, SA for Jan: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Expected 1.9 pct; Prior 2.1 pct
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jan: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Jan: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Retail sales mm for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Jan: Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Retail control for Jan: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for Dec: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
1000 US retail inventory ex auto (R) for Dec: Prior 0.6 pct
1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Feb: Prior 61.58
$1 = C$1.26 Reporting by Erum Khaled in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel