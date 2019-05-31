CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on lower oil prices

May 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were lower on Friday as oil prices fell with U.S. President Donald Trump’s new trade threat weighing on the demand outlook.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.69% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada’s GDP data for first quarter and producer price data for April are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed down 42.23 points, or 0.26%, to 16,089.24 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.39%.

Trump vowed on Thursday to slap tariffs on all goods from Mexico unless it stops illegal immigration, firing up fears over economic growth and appetite for oil.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Digital Charter lacks sufficient legal enforcement power to effectively protect privacy and regulate use of personal data, according to critics worried that a smart city project in Toronto by Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs unit could be misused for mass surveillance.

China hopes Canada understands the consequences of siding with the United States and doing its bidding, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday, after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called for the release of two Canadians detained in China.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BRP Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$52 from C$50

Lightspeed Pos Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$30 from C$25

National Bank of Canada: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$64 from C$65

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1299; +0.71%

US crude: $55.49; -1.94%

Brent crude: $65.05; -2.72%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for April: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for April: Prior 0.7%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.9%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for April: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.0%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for April: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%

0830 PCE price index mm for April: Prior 0.2%

0830 PCE price index yy for April: Prior 1.5%

0945 Chicago PMI for May: Expected 53.7; Prior 52.6

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for May: Expected 101.5; Prior 102.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for May: Expected 112.4; Prior 112.4

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for May: Expected 95.2; Prior 96.0

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for May: Prior 2.8%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for May: Prior 2.6%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting By Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)