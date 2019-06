CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on trade fears

June 3 (Reuters) - Futures of Canada’s main stock index were lower on Monday, as deepening U.S. trade wars fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.17% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index for May is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 51.75 points, or 0.32%, to 16,037.49.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.32% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.57%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO): Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$5.75 from C$5.25

Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO): Raymond James raises rating to “outperform” from “market perform”; raises target price to C$10 from C$9

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1318.1; rose 0.77%

US crude: $54.05; rose 1.03%

Brent crude: $62.57; rose 0.94%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for May: Prior 50.6

1000 Construction spending mm for Apr: Expected 0.3%; Prior -0.9%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 53; Prior 52.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for May: Expected 52; Prior 50

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Prior 52.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior 51.7

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.35) (Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)