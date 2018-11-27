CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on Trump's trade comments

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index were lower on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to raise tariffs on Chinese imports, quashing hopes of a trade truce between the two countries.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,012.65, on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.49 percent.

TOP STORIES

Bank of Nova Scotia reported fourth-quarter earnings marginally below expectations and said it planned to exit nine countries in the Caribbean as part of a shake-up of that business.

Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Monday it plans to set up a C$660 million poultry processing plant in Ontario with investments from the Canadian and the provincial government.

Canada on Monday passed a back-to-work legislation that will end the postal workers’ strike, which lasted for more than a month, as the holiday season kicked off.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1223.2; rose 0.07 percent

US crude: $51.7; rose 0.14 percent

Brent crude: $60.71; rose 0.38 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 Monthly home price mm for Sep: Prior 0.3 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Sep: Prior 6.1 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Sep: Prior 266.0

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Sep: Prior 0 pct

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Sep: Expected 5.3 pct; Prior 5.5 pct

1000 Consumer Confidence for Nov: Expected 135.9; Prior 137.9

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Nov: Prior 14.1

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Nov: Prior 19.4

