CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as oil prices were pressured by a stronger dollar and oversupply concerns.
OPEC+ on Saturday agreed to extend record cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of July. Saudi Arabia, however, later said it, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates would not extend cuts of 1.18 million bpd they are currently making on top of that OPEC+ target.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.76% higher at 15,974.91.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.96% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.84% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.45%.
Bombardier: Scotiabank raises rating to “sector perform” from “sector underperform”
Canadian National Railway Co: Scotiabank raises target price to C$139 from C$120
Sienna Senior Living Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$11.75 from C$13.50
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1711.4; +0.68%
US crude: $37.47; -1.89%
Brent crude: $40.13; -1.64%
1000 JOLTS job openings for April: Expected 5.000 mln; Prior 6.191 mln
1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for April: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%
1000 Wholesale sales mm for April: Expected -4.0%; Prior -5.2%
($1 = C$1.35)