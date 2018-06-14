CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat after U.S. rate hike

June 14 (Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday were flat after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and as the European Central Bank prepared to wind down its 2.55 trillion-euro stimulus programme.

In raising its benchmark overnight lending rate a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent, the Fed dropped its pledge to keep rates low enough to stimulate the economy “for some time” and signaled it would tolerate inflation above its 2 percent target at least through 2020.

The ECB is expected to argue that its 2.55 trillion euro ($3.00 trillion) bond-buying scheme has done its job in bringing the 19-member currency bloc back from the brink of collapse.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 23.16 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,265.82, on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

Italy will not ratify the European Union’s free trade agreement with Canada because it does not ensure sufficient protection for the country’s specialty foods, new Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said in a newspaper interview.

Canadian National Railway Co said it plans to invest around C$210 million in Quebec this year to expand its railway network across the province.

Canadian energy company Enbridge Inc started construction of the offshore border crossing section of its $1.6 billion Valley Crossing natural gas pipeline between Texas and Mexico, according to a U.S. federal filing made available on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$29 from C$28

Canada Goose Holdings Inc: Barclays raises target price to C$64 from C$50

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1309; rose 0.59 percent

US crude: $66.91; rose 0.41 percent

Brent crude: $76.64; fell 0.13 percent

LME 3-month copper: $7203.5; fell 0.74 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import prices mm for May: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Export prices mm for May: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 224,000; Prior 222,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 225,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.737 mln; Prior 1.741 mln

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for May: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for May: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for May: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail control for May: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for April: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

1000 Retail invite ex auto revised for April: Prior 0.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by xx)