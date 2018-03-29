CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of GDP data

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited a report on gross domestic product for January to gauge the health of the economy.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

GDP data for January and producer prices data for February are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The GDP data is expected to show a rise of 0.1 percent.

Canada’s main stock index closed at a six-week low on Wednesday as a retreat in gold and oil prices weighed on mining and energy companies, but a rebound in Hudson Bay shares capped the losses.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.3 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were 0.34 percent higher and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.65 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Dollarama Inc reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by an increase in comparable sales as shoppers spent more at its stores.

South Africa’s Gold Fields will buy a near 50 percent share of Asanko Gold Inc’s Ghana subsidiary and take a stake in the Canadian miner in a $202.6 million deal announced on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,326.1; 0.14 pct

US crude: $64.29; 0.14 pct

Brent crude: $69.22; -0.45 pct

LME 3-month copper: $6720; 0.83 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGF Management Ltd: RBC cuts target price to C$7.50 from C$8.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior -0.100 pct

0830 Personal Income mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.200 pct; Prior 0.200 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Feb: Expected 0.200 pct; Prior 0.300 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Feb: Expected 1.600 pct; Prior 1.500 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for Feb: Prior 0.400 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for Feb: Prior 1.700 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 230,000; Prior 229,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 223,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 1.875 mln; Prior 1.828 mln

0900 Dallas fed PCE for Feb: Prior 2.7 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected 62; Prior 61.9

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Mar: Expected 102; Prior 102

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Mar: Prior 122.8

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Mar: Prior 88.6

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Mar: Prior 2.9 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Mar: Prior 2.5 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 149.5

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.5 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory