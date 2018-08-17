CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of inflation data

Aug 17(Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Friday, with investors awaiting inflation data due later in the day. The annual inflation rate is forecast unchanged at 2.5 percent in July.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday from over two-month low in the previous session as trade worries eased after China said it would hold talks with Washington.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s energy regulator on Thursday said it had given the go-ahead for the construction of a large portion of the Trans Mountain expansion project, which will nearly triple capacity on the oil pipeline from Alberta to a Vancouver area port.

Pieridae Energy, considering whether to build Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal, is in talks with Axpo, a Swiss utility and energy trader, for a 10-year supply deal, the companies said on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Mullen Group: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$17.50 from C$16.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,184.7; +0.06 pct

US crude: $65.84; +0.58 pct

Brent crude: $72.17; +1.04 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,900; -0.64 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Leading index change mm for July: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Aug: Expected 98; Prior 97.9

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Aug: Prior 114.4

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Aug: Prior 87.3

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Aug: Prior 2.9 pct

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Aug: Prior 2.4 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru)