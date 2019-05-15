CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of monthly inflation data

May 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index were little changed on Wednesday ahead of April inflation data.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The monthly CPI inflation data is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell after data showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories and the U.S.-China trade dispute threatened oil demand, although Middle East tensions capped losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 91.12 points, or 0.56%, to 16,284.53 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.14%.

TOP STORIES

Cannabis producers Tilray Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc on Tuesday reported a surge in quarterly revenue, boosted by increased demand following the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada.

Billionaire Gerry Schwartz’s $2.6 billion bid for WestJet Airlines is a bet his private equity firm’s deep pockets and patience will help the Canadian carrier weather challenges and build a more formidable competitor against market leader Air Canada, industry analysts and executives said on Tuesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Badger Daylighting Ltd: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$53 from C$47

Storm Resources Ltd: Raymond James cuts target price to C$4.75 from C$5

Westjet Airlines Ltd: JP Morgan raises price target to C$31 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,298.8; +0.19%

US crude: $61.2; -0.94%

Brent crude: $70.95; -0.44%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for May: Expected 8.50; Prior 10.10

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for April: Expected 0.7%; Prior 1.2%

0830 Retail sales mm for April: Expected 0.2%; Prior 1.6

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for April: Prior 0.9%

0830 Retail control for April: Expected 0.4%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Retail sales YoY for April: Prior 3.62%

0915 Industrial production mm for April: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.1%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for April: Expected 78.7%; Prior 78.8%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for April: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0915 Industrial production YoY for April: Prior 2.77%

1000 Business inventories mm for March: Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.3%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for March: Prior 0.0

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for May: Expected 64; Prior 63

1600 Net L-T flows, exswaps for March: Prior $51.9 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for March: Prior $19.9 bln

1600 Overall net capital flows for March: Prior -$21.6 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, inclusion swaps for March: Prior $33.1 bln

