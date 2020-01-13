CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures stayed flat on Monday, ahead of the imminent signing of a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal.

The U.S.-China Phase 1 agreement that is to be signed at the White House on Wednesday is being viewed as the first step towards ending an 18-month trade dispute between the world’s top two economies.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX closed down 0.01% to 17,234.49 on Friday.

Both Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures and S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24% at 7:10 a.m. ET, and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37%.

TOP STORIES

Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael McCain criticized the U.S. government for escalating tensions in the Middle East, after an Iranian missile accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner killing 176 people onboard, including an employee’s family.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canfor Corp: CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral

Cascades Inc: CIBC raises rating to outperformer from neutral

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1554; fell 0.39%

US crude: $58.96; fell 0.14%

Brent crude: $64.83; fell 0.23%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Dec: Prior 110.2

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)